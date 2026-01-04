Corum (ankle) is listed as active Sunday versus the Cardinals, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Corum exhibited a visible limp as he went to the sideline last Monday in Atlanta and didn't return to action due to an ankle injury. Top RB Kyren Williams also came out of that game with an ankle issue, and while he was listed as limited during the entirety of Week 18 prep, Corum was contained to one limited showing Friday, leaving both players questionable for Sunday. Williams and Corum will be available to the Rams backfield along with backup Ronnie Rivers, but Corum's workload remains to be seen.