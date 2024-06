Isaac has been nursing a hamstring strain since the Ravens' rookie minicamp in May, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

The outside linebacker was selected in the third round of the draft out of Penn State, where he recorded 7.5 sacks and 16 total tackles for a loss as a senior in 2023. The rookie is competing for snaps in a deep edge rotation with Odafe Oweh, Kyle Van Noy and David Ojabo.