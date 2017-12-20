Ravens' Eric Weddle: Hauls in INT on Sunday

Widdle posted two tackles, one pass breakup and one interception in Sunday's game against the Browns.

Weddle played all 64 defensive snaps Sunday, but his low tackle count is troubling. He often needs the support of picks to shore up his fantasy value, so Weddle should only be deployed in turnover-friendly matchups. With the Colts, who have allowed just 15 turnovers in 14 games, on the horizon, Weddle looks to be best suited for the bench.