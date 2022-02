Weddle suffered an apparent torn pectoral in the first quarter of Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Weddle briefly received medical attention during the first quarter of Sunday's matchup but was able to play through the injury for the remainder of the game. He finished with five tackles (four solo). The 37-year-old is expected to retire once again during the offseason after playing a sizable role in the Rams' championship run.