Lattimore had four tackles (all solo) and two interceptions in Sunday's division-round playoff win over the Eagles.

Down 14 points at the time, Lattimore's second-quarter interception in New Orleans territory reversed the momentum of the contest, and his second pick, with under three minutes to go in the game, essentially iced the win for the Saints. The second-year cornerback finished the regular season with 59 total tackles (49 solo),12 passes defensed and two interceptions. He also had four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries -- both of which were team highs. Already one of the better corners in the league, opposing quarterbacks generally avoided throwing to his side of the field. Lattimore was nevertheless still a solid source of tackles, and he forced enough turnovers to be a viable fantasy option in many leagues.