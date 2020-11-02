Homer (knee) rushed once for four yards in Sunday's 37-27 win over the 49ers.

Homer was contained to one limited practice last week as he dealt with a bruised knee, but he suited up Sunday as an emergency backup of sorts. He played just seven offensive snaps, as rookie DeeJay Dallas handled the bulk of the workload. According to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times, coach Pete Carroll is optimistic that Homer should be able to play more Week 9 against the Bills. The second-year running back's role is to be determined, however, as Chris Carson (foot) and Carlos Hyde (hamstring) could both return this week.