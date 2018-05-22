Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Not attending OTAs
Bell does not plan to attend OTAs, ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler reports.
Bell has already suggested -- barring a contract extension -- he'll follow a route similar to the one he took last year, when he first reported to team facilities in early September after the final exhibition game. He got off to a slow start with 37 carries for 119 yards and seven catches for 19 yards the first two weeks of the season, yet still managed to finish the year with 1,946 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns in 15 games. The Steelers have until July 16 to sign Bell to a long-term contract, or else he'll play under the franchise tag for $14.54 million, then presumably find a new home next offseason. The team was reported to have interest in some of the top running backs in April's draft, but ultimately didn't address the position until selecting hybrid RB/FB/TE Jaylen Samuel in the fifth round. This could be taken as a sign that there's still some hope of extending Bell, though prior negotiations don't seem to have come close to an agreement.
