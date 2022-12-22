Trubisky is set to serve as the No. 2 quarterback behind Kenny Pickett in Saturday's game against the Raiders after Pickett cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol Monday and resumed practicing fully this week, Dale Lolley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Despite struggling in relief of a concussed Pickett in the Steelers' Week 14 loss to the Ravens, Trubisky drew the starting assignment over No. 3 quarterback Mason Rudolph while Pickett remained in the protocol for this past week's game against the Panthers. Though Trubisky was believed to be on a short leash entering the contest, he ended up playing every snap on offense and served as an effective game manager in the 24-16 win over Carolina, completing 17 of 22 pass attempts for 179 yards while rushing for a score and committing no turnovers. The performance won't be enough for Trubisky to remain the starter now that Pickett is healthy again, but it should allow Trubisky to stick ahead of Rudolph on the depth chart for further notice.