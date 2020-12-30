Cook won't be available for Sunday's game against the Lions after he returned home to Miami due to a family emergency, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

The Vikings have yet to officially confirm that Cook will sit out, but at this stage, Alexander Mattison -- if cleared to return from a concussion -- looks set to lead Minnesota's backfield Week 17. If that's the case, Cook will wrap up a spectacular fourth NBA season with 1,557 rushing yards, 361 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns over 14 games.