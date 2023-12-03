Keenan Allen Los Angeles Chargers WR

Allen (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after only putting in a limited Friday practice this week. As per early Sunday reports, Allen is expected to play. If the veteran wideout were to have a setback, Los Angeles would be down to rookie Quentin Johnston as its de facto No. 1 receiver and Jalen Guyton as the No. 2 wideout.

Chris Olave New Orleans Saints WR

Olave (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions but finished the week with a full practice Friday after consecutive limited sessions. As per early Sunday reports, Olave is expected to play. If he were to have a setback, rookie A.T. Perry would be set to serve as New Orleans' No. 1 receiver on paper, with Lynn Bowden, Keith Kirkwood and Marquez Callaway slotting in behind him.

Tee Higgins Cincinnati Bengals WR

Higgins is off the injury report ahead of Monday night's game against the Jaguars after finishing the week with two full practices following a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury. Higgins' return should be a boost to new starting quarterback Jake Browning, who's yet to play with the fourth-year wideout since taking over for Joe Burrow (IR-wrist) during the Week 11 contest against the Ravens, and also lead to Tyler Boyd returning to his usual No. 3 role.

Tank Dell Houston Texans WR

Dell (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos and finished the week with two limited practices following a Wednesday absence. As per early Sunday reports, Dell is expected to suit up. If he were to reverse course, Noah Brown (knee), who's expected to return from a two-game absence Sunday, would move into a No. 2 role.

Marquise Brown Arizona Cardinals WR

Brown (heel) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers after missing practice all week. As per early Sunday reports, Brown is nevertheless expected to play. If he experiences a setback, Rondale Moore would move into the de facto No. 1 receiver role versus Pittsburgh with Michael Wilson (shoulder) already ruled out for the contest.

Rashid Shaheed New Orleans Saints WR

Shaheed (thigh) is out for Sunday's game against the Lions after missing practice all week. In his absence, rookie A.T. Perry, the versatile Lynn Bowden and Keith Kirkwood could all see additional opportunities behind top target Chris Olave (concussion), who's expected to be active versus Detroit.

Chris Godwin Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

Godwin (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after finishing the week with a missed practice following a limited Thursday session. As per early Sunday reports, Godwin is expected to play but will be checked out in pregame warmups first to ensure he's good to go. If he were to have a setback, rookie Trey Palmer would bump up to the No. 2 role alongside Mike Evans.

Demario Douglas New England Patriots WR

Douglas (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers after missing practice all week. In his absence, JuJu Smith-Schuster is expected to step up to the No. 2 role, while second-year wideout Tyquan Thornton may see an increase in downfield opportunities.

Jayden Reed Green Bay Packers WR

Reed (chest) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs after only managing a limited Friday practice this week. If Reed can't suit up and fellow wideout Dontayvion Wicks (knee) is sidelined as well, Malik Heath would be due to bump up to the No. 3 receiver role.

Mack Hollins Atlanta Falcons WR

Hollins (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Hollins can't suit, KhaDarel Hodge should fill the No. 3 role versus New York.

Michael Wilson Arizona Cardinals WR

Wilson (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Steelers after missing practice all week. In the rookie's ongoing absence, Rondale Moore and Greg Dortch are expected to slot into the No. 2 and No. 3 roles, respectively.

Noah Brown Houston Texans WR

Brown (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing Friday's practice following limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. As per early Sunday reports, Brown is expected to return from a two-game absence versus Denver. If Brown does suit up, Robert Woods is likely to move back into a No. 4 role assuming Tank Dell (calf) is available as expected as well.

Treylon Burks Tennessee Titans WR

Burks (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts but finished the week with two full practices after a limited session Wednesday. If Burks does return to action as appears increasingly likely, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Chris Moore could go back to rotating No. 3 receiver snaps versus Indianapolis.

Marquise Goodwin Cleveland Browns WR

Goodwin (concussion) remains out for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing practice all week. In his absence, David Bell and James Proche could share Cleveland's No. 4 receiver duties versus Los Angeles.

Dontayvion Wicks Green Bay Packers WR

Wicks (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Wicks can't suit up, Malik Heath would be expected to step into his No. 4 role.

Kadarius Toney Kansas City Chiefs WR

Toney is off the injury report ahead of Sunday night's game against the Packers after practicing in full all week following a Week 12 absence due to an ankle injury. Toney's return should see him slot back into his No. 5 receiver role.

Shenault (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. His absence is likely to have little impact on both fantasy lineups and Carolina's offense, as he's seen just 22 touches in eight games.

Zach Pascal Arizona Cardinals WR

Pascal (personal) is out for Sunday's game against the Steelers after missing practice Thursday and Friday. In his absence, Andre Baccellia is likely to move into the No. 5 receiver role.

Ray-Ray McCloud San Francisco 49ers WR

McCloud (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles after only managing a limited Friday practice this week. If McCloud can't suit up, Ronnie Bell will likely fill his No. 5 receiver role and also handle kickoff and punt returns.

