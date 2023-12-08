We've reached the final week of the Fantasy Football regular season. If you're reading this I assume you're either fighting for the playoffs or you've already clinched. With that in mind, I have my favorite playoff stashes for you below. But I do want to say a quick word to you who play in Dynasty leagues; please check back even after you are eliminated. The plan for next week is to add some Dynasty stashes to the list, to keep the stash list relevant even for those teams who have been eliminated.

In the four categories below you'll find stashes for Week 15 and Week 16, backup running backs, and deep-league stashes. For the first three categories, I am looking for guys rostered in 65% of leagues or less. For the deep-league stashes, I'll target guys rostered in fewer than 10% of leagues who I haven't mentioned yet.

You can also plan further in the future by checking out my Dynasty Trade Chart available at SportsLine.

Week 15 Stashes

Los Angeles Rams DST (33%)

The Rams are at home against Sam Howell and the Washington Commanders in Week 15. Howell leads the NFL in both sacks taken (58) and interceptions thrown (14) this season. The Rams will be a top-12 defense in Week and they are widely available.

Carr surprisingly returned to practice on Wednesday which signals he is already progressing through the concussion protocol. According to Head Coach Dennis Allen, Carr's other injuries won't prevent him from playing. That tells me we should expect Carr to start against the Giants in Week 16.

Beckham is returning from bye this week and only played 23 snaps in each of the Ravens' last two games. So we can't trust him in Week 14. But if he comes out of Week 14 healthy, Beckham's 41% targets per route run in his last two games suggest that he could be a league winner as a full-time player.

Like Beckham, I see league-winning upside from Likely. But just like Beckham, Likely's actual usage doesn't justify trusting him as a starter yet. Likely has just nine targets in two-and-a-half-games without Mark Andrews. Another six-plus target game from Likely would help me feel better about his floor.

Week 16 stashes

QB Gardner Minshew (57%)

Minshew is the top QB stash if you have already secured a Week 15 bye. In Week 16 he is at Atlanta and in late December you get a boost just for playing indoors. Hopefully Minshew can continue to build on his Week 13 performance. The Falcons have allowed four of the last six QBs they've faced to scored 22 or more Fantasy points.

TE Juwan Johnson (37%)

The Rams have allowed the third-most Fantasy points to tight ends this season and they've been even more susceptible as of late. They've allowed at least 13 PPR Fantasy points to a tight end in four of their last five games.

DST Denver Broncos (35%)

The Broncos are at home against the New England Patriots in Week 16. They have scored double-digit Fantasy points in two of their last three and three of their last five games. They Patriots have allowed the second-most Fantasy points to opposing DSTs this season.

K Blake Grupe (54%)

I don't totally understand why Grupe is available at all. He is the No. 6 kicker in Fantasy this season and I would expect him to be at least that good moving forward. He only has one game outdoors the rest of the season and it is in Florida.

Backup running backs

Honestly, this could be a category error. In Week 14 Johnson may be the starter. That's why I'm making an exception to the 65% rule. Johnson saw a career-high 15 touches in Week 12 and should be rostered in every league until we see how the Bears divvy up touches in Week 14. D'Onta Foreman too.

De'Von Achane is back so Wilson's roster rate has dropped by 11% since last week. I would like to hold if I can. Both Mostert and Achane have extensive injury histories and this is arguably the most explosive offense in the league. An injury to one of them makes Wilson a high-end flex. An injury to both makes him a league-winning running back.

McKinnon logged a full practice on Thursday so he should be good to go for the rest of the season. I know we've said it a lot in the past but McKinnon really has made a much bigger impact in December and January since he's joined the Chiefs. I would like to have him on my bench just in case. Especially since Isiah Pacheco is missing Week 14.

Deep-league stashes

Washington caught all six of his targets for 61 yards and a touchdown filling in for Christian Kirk in Week 13. He hasn't seen his roster rate spike because of Trevor Lawrence's injury but we're expecting Lawrence to be back much sooner than Kirk. Washington fits Kirk's role exceptionally well and could be a No. 3 wide receiver in the Fantasy playoffs.

Joshua Dobbs is getting the start in Week 14 but he's got no guarantees he'll keep the job. Mullens may just be one more interception away from throwing the ball to Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, and Jordan Addison. In deeper Superflex leagues I'd like to hold him just in case.

Josh Jacobs has been one of the most used running backs in the league over the last three weeks. If something happens to him, White is going to be a top-25 running back in the Fantasy playoffs.