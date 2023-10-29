DK Metcalf Seattle Seahawks WR

Metcalf is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns after practicing in full all week following a Week 7 absence due to hip and rib injuries. Metcalf's return should lead to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who produced a 4-63-1 line in the Week 7 win against the Cardinals as Metcalf's replacement, returning to a No. 3 role, although the rookie could still draw a start if Tyler Lockett (hamstring) is unable to overcome his questionable designation.

Tyler Lockett Seattle Seahawks WR

Lockett (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns but returned to a full practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week. If Lockett were to sit out, rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba would be set for a second straight spot start, this time alongside the returning DK Metcalf, but as per early Sunday reports, head coach Pete Carroll has stated that Lockett is expected to play.

Deebo Samuel San Francisco 49ers WR

Samuel (shoulder) remains out for Sunday's game against the Bengals after missing practice all week Jauan Jennings should be set for another start versus Cincinnati, while the likes of Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle could be prime beneficiaries in the form of extra targets.

Michael Thomas New Orleans Saints WR

Thomas (illness) was added to the injury report Saturday after practicing in full all week. If Thomas isn't feeling well enough to play Sunday against the Colts, Rashid Shaheed should bump up to a No. 2 role and Chris Olave would become an even more appealing option against an Indianapolis defense allowing 241.3 passing yards per game.

Josh Palmer Los Angeles Chargers WR

Palmer (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Bears after only managing a limited Friday practice this week. Per early Sunday reports, Palmer is a true game-time decision, but there is optimism the receiver will be able to play. If Palmer is unable to suit up, rookies Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis would be in line to bump up a notch on the depth chart and see an appreciable increase in targets alongside top receiver Keenan Allen.

Curtis Samuel Washington Commanders WR

Samuel (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles but managed consecutive limited practices to finish the week after a Wednesday absence. As per early Sunday reports, the versatile receiver is likely to play but must still prove he can move effectively during pregame warmups. If Samuel isn't able to suit up, Dyami Brown would be in line to step up to the No. 3 receiver role.

JuJu Smith-Schuster New England Patriots WR

Smith-Schuster is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins after clearing concussion protocol Wednesday following a two-game absence. In Smith-Schuster's return, Kendrick Bourne could take a slight hit in targets while rookie Demario Douglas could slide to the No. 4 receiver role.

Randall Cobb New York Jets WR

Cobb (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after finishing the week with two limited practices. If Cobb can't suit up, rookie Xavier Gipson could slide into the No. 3 receiver role in addition to handling his usual return duties.

Zay Jones Jacksonville Jaguars WR

Jones (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Steelers after missing practice all week. In his ongoing absence, Jamal Agnew and Tim Jones could rotate No. 3 snaps, while Evan Engram could continue seeing a slight bump in short-area/mid-range targets.

Robert Woods Houston Texans WR

Woods (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing practice all week. Per early Sunday reports, Woods could miss multiple games. In the veteran's absence versus Carolina, Tank Dell and Noah Brown should bump up to the No. 2 and No. 3 receiver spots, respectively, behind top target Nico Collins.

Xavier Hutchinson Houston Texans WR

Hutchinson (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers but finished the week with two full practices. If Hutchinson can suit up, he might see a few more snaps than usual with Robert Woods (foot) sidelined.

Ben Skowronek Los Angeles Rams WR

Skowronek (Achilles) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Skowronek can't suit up, Austin Trammell and Demarcus Robinson could rotate No. 4 receiver snaps versus Dallas.

Shenault (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans after missing practice all week. In his absence, Terrace Marshall should be in line to move into the No. 4 receiver role.

Justin Watson Kansas City Chiefs WR

Watson is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos after practicing in full all week following a Week 7 absence due to an elbow injury. Watson will return to an air attack that now once again includes Mecole Hardman, who made his return via trade from the Jets in Week 7 while Watson was sidelined.

Brandon Johnson Denver Broncos WR

Johnson (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. Tre'Quan Smith was called up from the practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs and could continue on the active roster as the No. 5 receiver during Johnson's absence.

Greg Dortch Arizona Cardinals WR