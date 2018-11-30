Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Lands on IR
The Avalanche placed Barberio (upper body) on injured reserve Friday, per the NHL's official media site.
Barberio's trip to IR will cost him Colorado's next three contests at a minimum. The 28-year-old's absence will test the Avalanche's depth at defense, but it will almost certainly go unnoticed in most fantasy circles, as he's been a healthy scratch more often than not this campaign.
