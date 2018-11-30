The Avalanche placed Barberio (upper body) on injured reserve Friday, per the NHL's official media site.

Barberio's trip to IR will cost him Colorado's next three contests at a minimum. The 28-year-old's absence will test the Avalanche's depth at defense, but it will almost certainly go unnoticed in most fantasy circles, as he's been a healthy scratch more often than not this campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories