The Blues waived Brouwer on Sunday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

The defending champs brought the 34-year-old winger aboard after a slew of injuries, but he only played 10 of 31 games, posting a goal and dishing out 19 hits. The Blues should get Sammy Blais (wrist) back soon, so Brouwer's move will free up a roster spot. If he clears waivers, he'll land with AHL San Antonio.