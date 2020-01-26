Blues' Troy Brouwer: Waived by Blues
The Blues waived Brouwer on Sunday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.
The defending champs brought the 34-year-old winger aboard after a slew of injuries, but he only played 10 of 31 games, posting a goal and dishing out 19 hits. The Blues should get Sammy Blais (wrist) back soon, so Brouwer's move will free up a roster spot. If he clears waivers, he'll land with AHL San Antonio.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.