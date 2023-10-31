Caufield logged an assist, five shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Caufield helped out on Nick Suzuki's game-tying goal in the third period. Though nine contests, Caufield has been held pointless just twice. The 22-year-old winger has four goals, six helpers, 37 shots on net, eight hits and a plus-4 rating in a top-line role with ample power-play time. He's showing no ill effects from the shoulder injury that ended his 2022-23 campaign prematurely, which is a great sign for those fantasy managers that were confident he'd bounce back this year.