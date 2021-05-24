Caufield will be in the lineup for Game 3 against Toronto on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Caufield was a healthy scratch for the first two games of the series despite scoring five points in the final seven games of the regular season. The rookie winger is expected to skate in a middle-six role Monday while Eric Staal (undisclosed) is unavailable.
