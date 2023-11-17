Harvey-Pinard (lower body) is being evaluated daily and will make the trip to Boston on Saturday, Jean-Francois Chaumont of Le Journal de Montreal reports.

Harvey-Pinard sat out Thursday's tilt versus Vegas. Harvey-Pinard showed his goal-scoring ability last season with 14 goals in just 34 contests but has yet to find the back of the net in 13 games this season. He will likely be a game-time decision Saturday.