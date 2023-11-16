Harvey-Pinard (lower body) will not be in the lineup Thursday versus Vegas, according to Arpon Basu of The Athletic.
Harvey-Pinard missed three games in early November with the same injury, but had played in each of the last three contests. He has four assists in 13 games this season. Harvey-Pinard will be replaced by Michael Pezzetta on the fourth line Thursday.
