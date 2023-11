Haula was unable to finish Saturday's game versus the Sabres due to an undisclosed injury, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Haula didn't play in the third period due to the injury. Until more details are released, it's unclear if he'll be able to suit up Tuesday versus the Islanders. Max Willman, Timo Meier (lower body) or Curtis Lazar (lower body) could be options to join the lineup if Haula misses time.