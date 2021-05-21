Mukhamadullin underwent shoulder surgery in May, but he's expected to be ready for the start of the next KHL season, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.

Mukhamadullin produced three goals and seven assists in 39 contests with Salavat Yulaev Ufa of the KHL last season. A first-round pick from 2020, Mukhamadullin is expected to spend at least one more year in his native Russia before making the jump to North America's AHL. He's expected to need a couple of seasons beyond that before he could potentially make an impact for the Devils at the NHL level.