Flyers' Brian Elliott: Gets pulled in shootout victory

Elliott allowed four goals on 23 shots over about 45 minutes before getting pulled during a 6-5 shootout victory against the Panthers on Tuesday.

Despite the win, though, Elliott didn't factor in the decision because the Flyers yielded the game-tying goal after he left. So this was pretty much another bust for Elliott owners. Although he did play well on Saturday, the veteran came into the night having lost his last three starts. That's helped lead to a rather rough start to the season for Elliott. In five appearances this season, he is 1-3-0 with a .874 save percentage and a 4.04 GAA.