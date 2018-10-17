Flyers' Brian Elliott: Gets pulled in shootout victory
Elliott allowed four goals on 23 shots over about 45 minutes before getting pulled during a 6-5 shootout victory against the Panthers on Tuesday.
Despite the win, though, Elliott didn't factor in the decision because the Flyers yielded the game-tying goal after he left. So this was pretty much another bust for Elliott owners. Although he did play well on Saturday, the veteran came into the night having lost his last three starts. That's helped lead to a rather rough start to the season for Elliott. In five appearances this season, he is 1-3-0 with a .874 save percentage and a 4.04 GAA.
More News
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Taking on Florida•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Makes 20 saves in loss to Knights•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Preparing to face Golden Knights•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Lays stinker in home opener•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Gets starting nod against Sharks•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Yields four goals in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...