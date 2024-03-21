Couturier is expected to be a healthy scratch in Carolina on Thursday, Anthony Di Marco of The Fourth Period reports.
Couturier was also a healthy scratch Tuesday versus Toronto, as he appears to be in coach John Tortorella's doghouse. The veteran center has 11 goals and 36 points in 64 games this season, after sitting out the 2022-23 season due to back surgery.
