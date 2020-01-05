Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Dealing with bone bruise
Glass has a bone bruise on his leg and isn't expected to need surgery, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Glass went down on his right leg awkwardly during Saturday's 5-4 overtime win versus the Blues, and the way he went down had many fearing the worst. Additional tests have ruled out ligament damage, however. The 20-year-old could miss time as he recovers, but it shouldn't be a long-term issue.
