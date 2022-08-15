Brossoit (undisclosed) is "ahead of schedule" but likely won't be ready for Opening Night, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

With Robin Lehner (hip) out for the 2022-23 season, Brossoit and Logan Thompson are expected to handle the goaltending duties for Vegas. Brossoit underwent surgery this offseason and, while the progress has been good, it sounds like he could begin the year on injured reserve. The 29-year-old posted a 2.90 GAA and an .895 save percentage through a career-high 24 appearances last season. An extended absence for Brossoit or a hot start by Thompson could shape how the team utilizes the tandem once both are available.