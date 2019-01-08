Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: In goal Tuesday
McElhinney will get the starting nod for Tuesday's road clash with the Islanders.
McElhinney has given up just four goals in his previous three outings, but was still saddled with a loss to the Devils. If the Ontario native continues to perform to this level, he may be able to pry some more starts away from Petr Mrazek. For now, however, fantasy owners should plan on the two tenders splitting time in the crease.
