Turcotte will take a private chartered flight from the IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton directly to Los Angeles, Bob McKenzie of TSN.

Turcotte will be joined on the plane by five other prospects of both the Kings and Ducks who competed in the World Juniors. The hope is that the private flight will allow the players to have a shortened (or non-existent) quarantine period -- which is mandated by the NHL -- and allow them to join their clubs right away for training camp. Turcotte recorded three goals and five assists in seven games for Team USA after managing just two points in five contests last year.