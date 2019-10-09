Kings' Jack Campbell: Victorious in first start
Campbell turned aside 26 of 29 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over the Flames on Tuesday.
Campbell had virtually the first half of the game off, but the Flames rallied late to force overtime. Drew Doughty spoiled the comeback with a power-play goal in overtime, his third point of the night. Campbell won't see a lot of starts behind Jonathan Quick, but a back-to-back on the weekend (versus Nashville on Saturday and Vegas on Sunday) could afford the 27-year-old another starting opportunity.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.