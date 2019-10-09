Kings' Jack Campbell: Victorious in first start

Campbell turned aside 26 of 29 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over the Flames on Tuesday.

Campbell had virtually the first half of the game off, but the Flames rallied late to force overtime. Drew Doughty spoiled the comeback with a power-play goal in overtime, his third point of the night. Campbell won't see a lot of starts behind Jonathan Quick, but a back-to-back on the weekend (versus Nashville on Saturday and Vegas on Sunday) could afford the 27-year-old another starting opportunity.