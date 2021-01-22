The Kings assigned Anderson-Dolan to their taxi squad Friday, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.
Anderson-Dolan was promoted to the active roster ahead of Thursday's clash with Colorado, but he ended up being a healthy scratch for that contest. The 21-year-old forward will likely continue to bounce between the minors, taxi squad and active roster throughout the season, so he won't be a reliable fantasy option in 2020-21.
