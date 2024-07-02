Anderson-Dolan signed a two-year, $1.55 million contract with Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Anderson-Dolan didn't receive a qualifying offer from Nashville, which made him eligible for unrestricted free agency. He appeared in one regular-season game with the Predators after being claimed off waivers from LA in March. As a member of the Kings in 2023-24, he contributed one goal, three helpers and 53 hits in 30 regular-season outings. Anderson-Dolan will likely serve as a depth option for the Jets in the upcoming campaign.