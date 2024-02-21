Danault recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Danault has hit a rough patch on offense with four points over his last 13 games. The center's role hasn't changed -- he remains on the second line, though that also comes without a large share of defensive responsibility. He's at 32 points, 110 shots on net, 52 hits, 44 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 54 appearances. Danault should be able to turn things around, but he's not a must-have center in fantasy given the depth of the position.