Tolvanen scored a goal on four shots, added four hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs.

Tolvanen had a strong November with five goals and seven assists over 14 contests. The 24-year-old is up to six tallies, 16 points, 53 shots on net, 49 hits, 32 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 24 outings. Tolvanen continues to see middle-six minutes at even strength as well as a substantial power-play role as one of the Kraken's top wingers.