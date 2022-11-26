Balcers (upper body) is not expected to play during the Lightning's upcoming road trip, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.
Tampa Bay begins a three-game road trip Monday in Buffalo and won't play at home again until Dec. 3. Balcers was injured during the first period of Friday's win over St. Louis. The 25-year-old has one goal in three appearances since joining the Lightning.
More News
-
Lightning's Rudolfs Balcers: Sustains upper-body injury•
-
Lightning's Rudolfs Balcers: Settles in with new club•
-
Lightning's Rudolfs Balcers: Tampa Bay bound•
-
Panthers' Rudolfs Balcers: Placed on waivers Friday•
-
Panthers' Rudolfs Balcers: Notches go-ahead goal•
-
Panthers' Rudolfs Balcers: Scores key tally•