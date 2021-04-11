Campbell made 27 saves Saturday in a 6-5 win over Ottawa. The win set an NHL record for most consecutive wins to start a season.

Campbell became the first goaltender in National Hockey League history to win his first 11 games in a season. Carey Price held the mark with 10 in 2016-17. Overall, it was a messy affair in both ends and neither goalie was especially sharp. But the affable Campbell never let the flurry in front of him get to him and the victory was his. He entered the game with a 1.57 GAA and .944 save percentage, so Saturday's game will inflate those a little. Campbell firmly has the top spot in his clutches and Frederik Andersen's return is nowhere in sight.