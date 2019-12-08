Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Eight points in last nine games
Spezza scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 5-2 win over St. Louis.
He managed the goal in just nine seconds of work with the man advantage. Spezza's hands have never been debated, but his speed has. His ice time was limited to 9:40 on Saturday. Don't expect huge increases in that or a spot in the lineup every night. Just be glad he can put up points in such limited time. Spezza has actually put up eight points (three goals, five assists) in his last nine appearances (since Nov. 16). There may actually be some low-level fantasy value left in the old man's game.
