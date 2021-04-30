Bogosian (shoulder) was placed on long-term injured reserve Thursday, per CapFriendly.
Bogosian was already expected to miss four weeks as of April 23, so this is a procedural move for the Maple Leafs to free up a little more cap space. The 30-year-old defenseman will likely be out to begin the playoffs, but he could return if the Leafs make a deep enough run.
