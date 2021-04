Driedger (lower body) left Monday's game against the Predators and will not return, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Driedger allowed two goals on 16 shots through 34:46 of ice time before he left the game. It's unclear exactly how he was injured or how severe it is. Sergei Bobrovsky replaced him in Monday's contest and will likely start Tuesday against Nashville. Driedger will be considered day-to-day until another update is available.