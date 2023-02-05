Hronek sustained an upper-body injury during Sunday's practice, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

There was no update on Hronek's status following the session, so it's unclear at this time if he will be able to play Tuesday versus Edmonton. If the 25-year-old blueliner is unavailable, Robert Hagg or Gustav Lindstrom will get a chance to draw in for Detroit. Hronek has racked up seven goals, 33 points, 110 shots on net, 40 blocks and 80 hits in 48 games this season.