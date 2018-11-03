Sabres' Jeff Skinner: Three-point performance in rout of Sens

Skinner scored two goals and an assist while adding five shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 9-2 shellacking of the Sabres.

His second goal of the game came on the power play. The Sabres' top line of Skinner, Jack Eichel and Jason Pominville combined for nine points, while eight different Buffalo skaters had multi-point performances on an afternoon when the Ottawa defense offered no resistance whatsoever. Skinner now has nine goals and 15 points through 14 games, and with Eichel blossoming into a true No. 1 center, his veteran wingers are reaping the benefits.