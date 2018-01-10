Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Suffers lower-body injury

Bogosian suffered a possible ankle injury Wednesday at practice, and will likely be out 4-to-6 weeks, TSN's Bob McKenzie reports.

Sigh. Bogosian lasted just 18 games after making his season debut on Dec. 1, and is once again on the shelf. Based on the initial diagnosis, he will miss the rest of January and hopefully return early February. The 27-year-old rearguard missed 44 games over the past two seasons and 25 games this season, and he's now on pace to finish with the fewest appearances since joining the Sabres. Chalk it up to bad luck, but it seems like the former third overall pick will never live up to his potential, who has two years remaining on his seven-year, $36 million deal. Look for Justin Falk, Victor Antipin (illness) and recent call-up Brendan Guhle to fill in for Bogosian for the rest of the season. Bogosian's fantasy value has never been lower.