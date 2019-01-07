Balcers scored his first career NHL goal in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

It took the 21-year-old only two games to light the lamp for the first time. Balcers is stuck on the fourth line and isn't seeing much ice time since his recall from AHL Belleville, but he's talented enough to work his way up the depth chart if he proves he can deliver a consistent effort.

