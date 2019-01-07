Senators' Rudolfs Balcers: Records first NHL goal
Balcers scored his first career NHL goal in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Hurricanes.
It took the 21-year-old only two games to light the lamp for the first time. Balcers is stuck on the fourth line and isn't seeing much ice time since his recall from AHL Belleville, but he's talented enough to work his way up the depth chart if he proves he can deliver a consistent effort.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...