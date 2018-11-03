2018 Breeders' Cup Classic odds and predictions: Expert who called Gun Runner's win unveils picks

Outside of the Triple Crown, perhaps no other event in American horse racing draws as much action and excitement as the Breeders' Cup Classic, which unfolds Saturday at 5:44 p.m. ET at venerable Churchill Downs. Fourteen of the top horses in the world are set to run, and bettors everywhere are making their 2018 Breeders' Cup Classic picks and predictions as post time approaches. After winning three straight races and five of six overall entering Saturday, Accelerate is the morning-line favorite at 5-2 in the latest 2018 Breeders' Cup Classic odds. But several long shots like Pavel (20-1), who won the Stephen Foster Classic at Churchill Downs, are in the field as well. Whether you're backing a favorite or looking for a huge payout by banking on a long shot, be sure to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say about this year's race.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about, and betting on races for years, Demling is coming off a big cash in last year's Breeders' Cup Classic. He correctly picked Gun Runner to win, while also nailing exacta and superfecta bets. Anyone who followed his picks won big.

Demling carried that over that magic to 2018 -- nailing the Pegasus World Cup, Arkansas Derby, Preakness Stakes, Belmont Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby, among others.

Now, with race day approaching, Demling has analyzed the field and released his 2018 Breeders' Cup picks. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

We can tell you Demling is fading Mind Your Biscuits, one of the favorites at 6-1 Breeders' Cup odds. In fact, Demling says the Chad Summers-trained horse doesn't even crack the board.

"The son of Posse used to be considered one of the better sprinters in the nation," Demling told SportsLine. "Now, he's one of the best horses period and is attracting plenty of attention at the 2018 Breeders' Cup. He was impressive in winning the Lukas Classic and loves Churchill Downs, but my question is whether he can handle the distance against some of the top horses in the entire world."

There are plenty of red flags surrounding Mind Your Biscuits too. He hasn't competed in a 1 1/4-mile race, the 2018 Breeders' Cup Classic distance. He's run 1 1/8 miles in his last two starts and finished first and second, but the extra quarter-mile is often where high-profile races are won or lost. Also, Mind Your Biscuits, who will run from the No. 11 post, has only won two of his last eight starts, including a third place showing in last year's Breeders' Cup Sprint. There are much better values than the 6-1 premium you'll need to pay to back him.

One surprise: Pavel, currently listed at 20-1 Breeders' Cup odds, makes a strong run.

"The four-year-old son of Creative Cause was 10th in last year's Classic, but has four fourth-place finishes, a second and a win in his races since then," Demling told SportsLine. "The win was in the Stephen Foster at Churchill Downs. He likes the surface."

Demling is also extremely high on a speedy long shot that appears to be peaking at just the right time. He's including this horse in his exotics, and so should you.

Which horse wins the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic? And what speedy long shot does Demling say contends for the title? Check out the latest Breeders' Cup Classic odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see Demling's pick to win the Breeders' Cup Classic.



Accelerate - 5-2

West Coast - 5-1

McKinzie - 6-1

Mind Your Biscuits - 6-1

Catholic Boy - 8-1

Yoshida - 10-1

Thunder Snow - 12-1

Mendelssohn - 12-1

Roaring Lion - 20-1

Gunnevera - 20-1

Pavel - 20-1

Discreet Lover - 20-1

Axelrod - 30-1

Lone Sailor - 30-1