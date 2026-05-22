Remembering NASCAR legend Kyle Busch; Knicks continue all-time playoff run

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🕊️ Five things to know Friday

🏈 Do not miss this: 100 days until college football

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Start the countdown. We crossed the 100-day threshold on the road to the 2026 college football season. To celebrate the milestone, we unveiled our annual list of 100 things to know ahead of the upcoming campaign. Our Chip Patterson says the most prominent storyline heading into the year is that Lane Kiffin and LSU are this season's most electric lightning rod.

Patterson: "The decision to leave the Rebels for a bitter conference rival is a touchstone event in SEC lore that will live on for decades, but it's also a national college football story because of Lane Kiffin as a character and the proven potential for LSU's ceiling with talent."

Kiffin's arrival in Baton Rouge takes the Tigers from a 2025 letdown to a 2026 national championship hopeful. They have the ninth-best odds to hoist the CFP trophy behind these teams and a few others.

Ohio State (11-2) Notre Dame (7-1) Texas (15-2) Indiana (15-2) Oregon (8-1)

Check out Patterson's season preview for more prominent storylines, burning questions, bold predictions, first-year coaches to know, nonconference game rankings and Heisman Trophy hopefuls.

And here's some more reading on the 2026 season as we step one day closer to kickoff:

🔠 Giants, Rams ace NFC offseason test

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In Thursday's newsletter, we pondered whether the Raiders or Jets put together the best offseason in the NFL. Their "A" grades on the AFC report card was well-deserved. But today, we present two more candidates for the title of offseason champion. Our Tyler Sullivan dished out high marks to the Giants and Rams on the NFC report card.

Here's the case for New York:

Sullivan: "The most notable addition the Giants made this offseason was hiring former Ravens coach John Harbaugh. This is the first time the franchise has hired a coach who has previously won a Super Bowl. Harbaugh should immediately raise the floor while also getting the most out of what is an exciting group of young talent headlined by quarterback Jaxson Dart. But Harbaugh was just the tip of the iceberg."

As for Los Angeles, what is there not to love about the moves they made on defense?

Sullivan: "They traded a first-round pick for former All-Pro corner Trent McDuffie and doubled down at the position by signing Jaylen Watson to a $51 million deal in free agency. Those are two plug-and-play starters who should help lock down the secondary."

You can judge which of those two won the offseason. And while nobody in the NFC failed, you might be surprised by a couple of the teams that earned subpar grades.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching this weekend

Friday

🥎 College softball super regionals, all day on ESPN2/ESPNU

⚾ Astros at Cubs, 2:20 p.m. on Apple TV

⚽ Atalanta at Fiorentina, 2:45 p.m. on Paramount+

⛳ CJ Cup Byron Nelson, 3 p.m. on Golf Channel

⚾ Guardians at Phillies, 6:40 p.m. on Peacock

⚾ Twins at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚾ Tigers at Orioles, 7:15 p.m. on Apple TV

🏀 Wings at Dream or Valkyries at Fever, 7:30 p.m. on Ion

⚾ Dodgers at Brewers, 7:40 p.m. on MLB Network

🏒 Golden Knights at Avalanche, Game 2, 8 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ Reign at Legacy, 8 p.m. on Prime Video

🤼 WWE SmackDown, 8 p.m. on USA Network

🏀 Thunder at Spurs, Game 3, 8:30 p.m. on NBC

🏀 Sun at Storm, 10 p.m. on Ion

⚾ White Sox at Giants, 10:15 p.m. on MLB Network

Saturday

🥎 College softball super regionals, all day on ABC/ESPN/ESPN2

⚽ Women's Champions League final, Barcelona vs. Lyonnes, noon on Paramount+

🏀 Lynx at Sky, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⚾ Rays at Yankees, 1:35 p.m. on Peacock

⚽ Bayern Munich vs. VfB Stuttgart, 2 p.m. on ESPNU

⚾ Astros at Cubs, 2:20 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚽ Austin at St. Louis City, 2:30 p.m. on Fox

⛳ CJ Cup Byron Nelson, 3 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⚽ Courage at Racing Louisville, 4 p.m. on Ion

⚾ Mariners at Royals, 4:10 p.m. on FS1

⚽ Summit at Royals, 6:30 p.m. on Ion

🏒 Canadiens at Hurricanes, Game 2, 7 p.m. on TNT

⚾ Dodgers at Brewers or Cardinals at Reds, 7:15 p.m. on Fox

⚽ Revolution at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV

🏀 Sparks at Aces, 8 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🤼 WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, 8 p.m. on Peacock

🏀 Knicks at Cavaliers, Game 3, 8:30 p.m. on ABC

⚽ NYCFC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV

⚽ Angel City at Dash, 8:45 p.m. on Ion

⚽ Whitecaps at San Diego, 9:30 p.m. on Apple TV

⚾ Rangers at Angels, 10:05 p.m. on MLB Network

⚽ Dynamo at Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. on Apple TV

Sunday

🥎 College softball super regionals (if necessary), TBD

🎾 French Open, first round, 5 a.m. on Tennis Channel

⚽ Sassuolo at Parma, 9 a.m. on Paramount+

🏁 Indianapolis 500, 10 a.m. on Fox

⚽ Premier League final matchday, 11 a.m. on NBC/Peacock

⚽ Udinese at Napoli, noon on Paramount+

⚾ Pirates at Blue Jays, 12:15 p.m. on Peacock

⚽ Thorns at Current, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⚽ Cagliari at AC Milan, 2:45 p.m. on Paramount+

⛳ CJ Cup Byron Nelson, 3 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏀 Wings at Liberty, 3:30 p.m. on NBC

⚾ White Sox at Giants, 4:05 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚾ Athletics at Padres, 4:10 p.m. on Peacock

⚾ Nationals at Braves, 4:10 p.m. on MLB Network

⚽ Atlanta at Crew, 5 p.m. on Apple TV

⚽ Stars at Bay FC, 5 p.m. on ESPN+

🏁 Coca-Cola 600, 6 p.m. on Prime Video

⚽ Union at Miami, 7 p.m. on Fox

⚽ Pride at Wave, 7 p.m. on Victory+

⚾ Rangers at Angels, 7:20 p.m. on Peacock

🏀 Thunder at Spurs, Game 4, 8 p.m. on NBC

🏒 Avalanche at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ Sounders at LAFC, 9 p.m. on Fox