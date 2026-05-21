WWE star Ludwig Kaiser arrested on battery charges in Florida before big AAA match

Marcel Barthel, known better as WWE superstar Ludwig Kaiser, has been arrested in Florida on battery charges. Kaiser reportedly turned himself in after a physical altercation with his neighbor in their Orlando apartment complex.

Barthel attacked his neighbor after a verbal dispute on April 23, according to TMZ, citing a police report. Barthel and a woman allegedly engaged in "uncontrollably intimate" kissing while sharing an elevator with the alleged victim. The neighbor reportedly told the couple, "Please have some manners," once all parties exited the elevator. Barthel allegedly assaulted and threatened the neighbor in response.

Police officers identified Barthel from the security footage. Barthel turned himself in on Wednesday after learning about the arrest warrant, according to court documents obtained by professional wrestling journalist Aaron Rift. He was arrested in Orange County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bail.

Barthel, through his attorney Thomas D. Sommerville, waived his appearance for arraignment proceedings and entered a written plea of "not guilty" to the battery charge. The defense has requested a trial and asked the court to allow 10 days from the scheduled arraignment date to file any motions to challenge the charging document.

Barthel traveled from Mexico to the United States after learning about the warrant. He's currently performing in WWE and its sister promotion, AAA, primarily as masked luchador El Grande Americano. His attorney has requested that Barthel be permitted to travel pending the outcome of the case.

"Mr. Barthel is an international performer who is required to travel throughout the United States and around the world to remain employed. His primary residence is the apartment complex in downtown Orlando where the alleged incident occurred," his attorney wrote. "Mr. Barthel has no prior criminal history anywhere in the world and is not a danger to others. He maintains his innocence and has retained undersigned counsel to assist him in this matter. He has every intention of appearing at all required court appearances related to these allegations.

"Wherefore, for the foregoing reasons, the Defendant respectfully requests this Honorable Court to enter an Order allowing him to travel out of the State of Florida and internationally."

Barthel is scheduled to wrestle Original El Grande Americano, portrayed by Chad Gable, in Monterrey, Mexico, on May 30. The event, titled "Noche de Los Grandes," is centered around the rivalry between Barthel and Gable's luchadors.