2026 NBA Draft: Koa Peat and Milan Momcilovic headline 10 prospects who should return to college basketball

In the 11th hour of last year's deadline to withdraw from the 2025 NBA Draft, Alabama star Labaron Philon decided to return to school. It was a big decision that ultimately proved to be mutually beneficial for both parties. Philon raised his stock tremendously during the 2025-26 campaign and is now projected as an NBA lottery pick in this year's draft.

Last year, Philon appeared to be all-in on the draft process until he wasn't. The deadline for players to withdraw from the 2026 NBA Draft and maintain college eligibility is Wednesday, May 27 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Philon was somewhat of an outlier, as many players will make their intentions known days, sometimes even hours, before the deadline.

Looking at this year's stay or go draft decisions, Michigan star Morez Johnson Jr. put the rumors to rest earlier this week when he decided to keep his name in the draft. Johnson played a key role on Michigan's national title team and could be a top 15 pick this summer. While Johnson made his intentions known over a week before the deadline, there are several players still mulling a decision.

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Perhaps the biggest stay-or-go decision of the entire cycle could be what Arizona star Koa Peat decides to do. Peat entered the 2025-26 season as a presumed one-and-done, and although that might very well still be the case, his stock has dropped after a lackluster shooting performance at the NBA Draft Combine. Peat's draft range is more of a mixed bag than others on this list.

Peat is a clear top 20 talent, but the benefits of returning to school to raise his stock for another season (and get paid a hefty amount) could outweigh waiting to hear his name called late in the first round next month. If Peat returns to Arizona, he would be a preseason All-American candidate and would solidify the Wildcats as a preseason top-five team. Plus, in a much weaker 2027 draft class, he could be a top-five pick.

With the deadline just days away, here are the biggest names who should return to school for one more season.

Koa Peat, Arizona

CBS Sports NBA Draft Big Board ranking: 18

Peat's draft decision could swing the outlook of college basketball next season. He would arguably be the best returner in the sport, alongside Florida forward Thomas Haugh. Peat's draft stock has slipped a little bit after a lackluster shooting performance at the combine earlier this month. Peat is a bullyball forward who shot 53.6% on 2-pointers, but the biggest knock on his game is the shooting from outside of the paint. Peat attempted just 20 3-pointers last season and would benefit from being the No. 1 option on a national title contender. If Peat stays in the draft, I still think he would be a first-round pick, but anything outside a top 20 guarantee should have him considering a return to school.

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Amari Allen, Alabama



CBS Sports NBA Draft Big Board ranking: 28

Allen has one of the toughest calls to make. He could very well return to Alabama and take a Year 2 jump similar to Philon. Or, he can stay in the draft and get picked somewhere in the 20s. Despite measuring in much shorter than 6-foot-8 (his listed height) at the combine, he has an archetype that NBA teams covet. Allen's decision is a true 50/50 toss-up, but if he can get a promise somewhere in the 20s, it could be wise to stay in the draft. If he doesn't? A return to Alabama should be on the table.

Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

CBS Sports NBA Draft Big Board ranking: 32

Tanner is pound-for-pound one of the best athletes in college basketball. But he is small, and that is the main concern at the next level. An undersized point guard, Tanner measured in at under 5-foot-11 at the draft combine. Still, he doesn't play like it. Tanner threw down 17 dunks this season, which was the most by any player in Division I basketball under 6'1. He's also a pest on the defensive side of the ball, with a knack for being able to force turnovers. If Tanner does return to Vanderbilt, the fit next to Washington State transfer Ace Glass would create one of the best backcourts in the country.

Tounde Yessoufou, Baylor



CBS Sports NBA Draft Big Board ranking: 33

Yessoufou was a late entry into the transfer portal, which means he has options heading into the draft deadline. Coming into the season, Yessoufou was one of my favorite prospects in the class. Despite posting solid numbers (17.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.0 steals), his season flew under the radar because of how stacked this freshman class was. If he does return to college, Yessoufou would be one of the biggest available names in the transfer portal. One aspect of his game he can improve on with another season in college is the 3-point shooting. He connected on 29.3% of his 5.3 attempts per game from beyond the arc. If he does return to college, one school that makes sense is UCLA. Yessoufou played high school basketball in the Los Angeles area, and the Bruins need star power on the roster.

Meleek Thomas, Arkansas

CBS Sports NBA Draft Big Board ranking: 34

Thomas showed throughout the year, even with Darius Acuff Jr. as his backcourt mate, that he can be a volume scorer. Thomas shot 41.6% from the 3-point line and averaged 15.6 points. With five-star Jordan Smith Jr. set to arrive and veteran guard D.J. Wagner off to Maryland, Arkansas coach John Calipari being able to bring back Thomas would be a huge win. I'm a believer in the talent, and another year to expand his role within Calipari's system would be mutually beneficial for all parties. If Thomas stays in the draft, his range likely starts in the mid-20s.

Milan Momcilovic, Iowa State

CBS Sports NBA Draft Big Board ranking: 40

The best shooter in college basketball is still weighing his options. If Momcilovic stays in the draft, I don't see him being a first-round pick despite putting together one of the best shooting seasons in college basketball history after knocking down 48.7% of his 7.5 3-point attempts. If Momcilovic does return, one school that makes sense for his services is Kentucky. Wildcats coach Mark Pope has struck out on some of the biggest names in the portal this cycle, and the Wildcats need star power and shooting. Momcilovic checks both of those boxes. Obviously, Momcilovic has a skill that will absolutely translate to the NBA level. However, it's in his best interest to take the big payday at the college level and improve his all-around game for next summer's draft.

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Billy Richmond III, Arkansas

CBS Sports NBA Draft Big Board ranking: 42

Richmond is one of the best athletes in college basketball. After playing just 17.5 minutes per game during his freshman season, his role expanded in his second season. He started 19 games for the Razorbacks and averaged 11.2 points and 4.3 rebounds. Arkansas has done a great job replacing talent in the transfer portal and with another star-studded high school recruiting class. But at the end of the day, priority 1A and 1B should be getting Thomas and Richmond back. Like Momcilovic, I don't see Richmond being selected in the first round of the draft.

Malachi Moreno, Kentucky

CBS Sports NBA Draft Big Board ranking: 43

Moreno is the player whose school needs him back the most. Kentucky went star hunting this offseason and missed out on names such as Robert Wright III and Donnie Freeman in the transfer portal and Tyran Stokes -- the No. 1-ranked player in the 2026 recruiting class by 247Sports. Kentucky did recover and add Zoom Diallo and Alex Wilkins, but this roster needs more to be competitive in the SEC. That brings us to this moment. Moreno showed promise during his freshman season after averaging 7.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks. Notably, Moreno sat out of the five-on-five scrimmages at the combine. That can mean a multitude of things, such as a player has a "promise" from an NBA team somewhere in the first round. Or ... it could be a leverage play from Moreno's camp to get Kentucky to pay up. At this point, Kentucky needs Moreno badly. Although there could be buzz around Moreno going at the end of the first round, he is better off returning to school.

Andrej Stojaković, Illinois

CBS Sports NBA Draft Big Board ranking: 64

Illinois has been one of the biggest winners of the offseason after bringing back Jake Davis, David Mirkovic, Zvonimir Ivišić and Tomislav Ivišić from a team that won 28 games and reached the Final Four. Will Stojaković be next? Before Keaton Wagler broke out and became a first-team All-American, Stojaković got off to a hot start to the season. Down the stretch, Stojaković came off the bench and was Illinois' X-Factor. His father, Peja Stojaković, was one of the best shooters in NBA history, but that's not his style of play. He is an excellent finisher around the rim and uses his size and athleticism to overpower defenders. With Stojaković back, Illinois is a preseason top-five team.

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Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State

CBS Sports NBA Draft Big Board ranking: 67

Fears has improved his draft stock throughout this draft cycle, but a return to school is still in his best interest. Fears is coming off a breakout season in which he averaged 15.2 points and a nation-leading 9.4 assists. His efficiency is something that can be improved with another season of college basketball. He shot 43.1% from the floor and 32.1% from the 3-point line. One positive is that he shot 88.5% from the free-throw line, which is generally an indicator of future shooting success. Fears is likely a second-round pick in a loaded point guard class.