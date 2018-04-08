2018 Masters TV coverage, channel, live stream, watch online, schedule, golf start time

The 2018 Masters has been tremendous this week with the best four days of the golf season staring in the face. What's amazing is the top of the leaderboard at Augusta National as a bevy of major winners compete for the green jacket, most of them looking for their first.

American Patrick Reed sits atop the leaderboard and will go head-to-head down the stretch with Rory McIlroy in a rematch of the 2016 Ryder Cup, but there are plenty of other top-tier golfers in contention with Henrik Stenson and Rickie Fowler -- just to name a couple -- breathing down their necks.

Though the week didn't necessarily go as planned for Tiger Woods, he is playing on the weekend and looking to take some experience from his first major event since undergoing spine fusion surgery. We here at CBS Sports are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the Masters throughout the week.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much Masters as possible throughout the week. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage throughout and download the CBS Sports app to watch Masters Live on your mobile device.

All times Eastern

Round 4 -- Sunday, April 8

Round 4 start time: 10 a.m.

Masters on the Range: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on CBS Sports Network and CBSSports.com

Masters Live stream: 11 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on CBS | Encore: 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on CBS All Access

Additional details

The 2018 Masters Live lineup of channels.

Masters On The Range: The live show originating from the Tournament Practice Area at Augusta National will be presented Monday through Sunday on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app, and CBS Sports Network. Masters On The Range will feature interviews with players and analysis of the field leading up to the start of the 2018 Masters and throughout the Tournament.

Featured Groups: Andrew Catalon, Kratzert and Davis Love III will tee off coverage of the 2018 Masters on Thursday morning with Featured Groups. In addition, Crowell and Immelman will also serve as announcers for the Featured Groups live streaming coverage of select pairings throughout their entire round each day.

Amen Corner: Live streaming video of the 11th, 12th and 13th holes.

15 & 16: Commentary and analysis for live streaming video on the 15th and 16th holes.

In addition to the four channels of live golf action, Masters Live will present video highlights, including in-progress and end-of-day, highlights from the Par 3 Contest, historical highlights, Augusta National aerials, and Interview Room highlights. Masters Live and additional features available on Masters.com will be available for free at CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports app for phones and tablets.