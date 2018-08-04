2018 PGA Championship tee times, pairings: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas together
There will be star power in spades at the 100th PGA Championship at Bellerive
With the year's final major championship on deck, the 2018 PGA Championship has released tee times and pairings for Rounds 1 and on Thursday and Friday. There are some absolutely monstrous groups teeing off the first few rounds as the PGA of America has packed a lot of punch into a handful of trios.
The headliner is a Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas grouping, which is a group that also played together at Riviera at the Genesis Open earlier in the year. But 2018 major winners Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka and Francesco Molinari will also play together. As will Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm and Justin Rose.
With the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational still going on, we'll put out the full list of groups and tee times at the beginning of next week (you can see them here if you're interested), but for now, here are five of the best groups as well as their tee times for Thursday and Friday at Bellerive.
- Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama, Ian Poulter -- 7:39 a.m. on Thursday | 1:04 p.m. on Friday
- Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley -- 9:01 a.m. on Thursday | 2:26 p.m. on Friday
- Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy -- 9:23 a.m. on Thursday | 2:48 p.m. on Friday
- Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari -- 2:15 p.m. on Thursday | 8:50 a.m. on Friday
- Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose -- 2:37 p.m. on Thursday | 9:12 a.m. on Friday
