The final major of the 2021 golf season enters its final 18 holes Sunday with the Open Championship set to name a Champion Golfer of the Year for the first time in 24 months. The beauty of Summer surrounds Sandwich, England, as the 149th edition of the Open completes its return to Royal St. George's for the first time in a decade.

Though there were some withdrawals due to COVID-19 protocols, this year's affair has boasted a loaded field featuring most of the best golfers in the world at an absolutely picturesque course. The tournament has been firmly in the control of 2010 Open champion Louis Oosthuizen, who set a 36-hole Open scoring record and remains the leader after Round 3. His score of 12 under is one shot ahead of 24-year-old Collin Morikawa and three up on three-time major champion Jordan Spieth.

Will Oosty pull it out? Since winning that 2010 Open, Oosthuizen has six (SIX!) second-place major finishes, including at the last two events in 2021, the PGA Championship and U.S. Open. The affable South African enters Sunday's final round as the clear favorite at 3/2, according to William Hill Sportsbook, but Morikawa (2-1) and Spieth (5-1) are both within striking distance in what should be a blistering final 18 holes.

While attending the Open Championship can be a ton of fun, simply being able to watch golf on the game's grandest stages is an incredible treat each year. We here at CBS Sports are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the Open all week long.

Enough talking about it. Keep on reading for how you can watch as much of The Open as possible throughout the week and check out Round 4 tee times. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports throughout the fourth and final major of the year on Sunday.

All times Eastern

Round 4 -- Sunday, July 18

Round 4 start time: 3 a.m. [Open tee times]

Open live stream: 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups -- 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Featured Holes (14-16) -- 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

TV coverage: 4-7 a.m. on Golf Channel, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free)