2026 3M Open TV schedule, coverage: Where to watch PGA Tour's annual trip to the Twin Cities

The PGA Tour's regular season is entering its stretch run with three events left before the start of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The first of those closing events is the 3M Open, the PGA Tour's annual stop in Minnesota at TPC Twin Cities, which got a big boost this year with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler committing to play for the first time in his career.

Scheffler is looking to snap his winless drought, as he hasn't picked up a win on the PGA Tour since his first start of the year at the American Express back in late January. The world No. 1 headlines a field that includes Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Max Homa, Tom Kim, Gary Woodland, Jackson Koivun, Maverick McNealy and others, as they all jockey for position in the FedEx Cup standings.

The final three regular season events present significant opportunities for players trying to solidify their playoff position, and just about everyone hanging around that top 70 position in the rankings will feel the pressure to perform the next three weeks to punch their tickets to Memphis.

2026 3M Open predictions, preview, picks: Scottie Scheffler makes tournament debut looking for win Patrick McDonald

Here's how you can watch Scheffler's pursuit of his second win this year and the battle for playoff positioning all week in Minnesota.

2026 3M Open TV schedule

All times Eastern

Round 1 - Thursday

Round 1 starts: 7:45 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 4-7 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round 2 starts: 7:45 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 4-7 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round 3 starts: 8 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round 4 starts: 8 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio