2026 3M Open predictions, preview, picks: Scottie Scheffler makes tournament debut looking for win

With major championship season in the rearview mirrors, the FedEx Cup Playoffs is on the horizon as the 2026 3M Open takes center stage this week in Blaine, Minnesota. Only three tournaments remain until the postseason as players jostle for positioning on the various bubbles that could very well be popped by the time the Wyndham Championship concludes.

Making a surprise trip to the Land of 10,000 Lakes is the man who must feel as if he has not won a tournament in 10,000 tries: world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Experiencing a trip to Scotland and England that featured his first missed cut in four years and another close call, Scheffler will look to get back to his winning ways at the 3M Open and pick up his first win since his first start of the 2026 season.

Scheffler's Open was upended by his shortcoming on the greens as he continuously set himself up for birdie opportunities with his exquisite ball striking and shot making only to fall short with the mallet in hand. He remains in the top spot in the season-long race for what is likely his last tournament until the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

That is where many players in this field hope to be in three weeks' time as the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup by the end of the regular season qualify for the postseason. Defending champion Kurt Kitayama will not have to worry about that, although he finds himself on the outside looking in for the Tour Championship at No. 32 in the FedEx Cup standings.

Other big names follow in those same footsteps of Kitayama. Scottish Open winner Tom Kim checks in at No. 35 and former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama is a couple spots worse at No. 37.

Major champion-in-waiting? Sam Burns endures another close call, again suffering major miss at The Open Patrick McDonald

The top 50 bubble includes household names like Max Homa and Maverick McNealy at Nos. 49-50, respectively while Johnny Keefer and Jason Day are on the outside looking into the playoffs at Nos. 71-72.

TPC Twin Cities will be the site of all of this and more as a field filled with hungry PGA Tour pros hope that one week can make a year right as the year itself is coming to a close.

2026 3M Open schedule

Dates: July 23-26

Location: TPC Twin Cities -- Blaine, Minnesota

Par: 71 | Yardage: 7,431 | Architect: Arnold Palmer

Purse: $8,800,000

2026 3M Open field, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Scottie Scheffler (5/2): He was the best player in the major championships this season both relative to par and relative to strokes gained, but a year in his prime has gone by without holding one by season's end. Scheffler has been stellar in 2026 despite his inability to win at the same clip as the last two seasons. It is only a matter of time before that ends with his tournament debut serving as a very (very) big chance. He is the clear class of professional golf as is, and even more so in this field of players looking for playoff positioning. There is only one position on Scheffler's mind and that is first place.

He was the best player in the major championships this season both relative to par and relative to strokes gained, but a year in his prime has gone by without holding one by season's end. Scheffler has been stellar in 2026 despite his inability to win at the same clip as the last two seasons. It is only a matter of time before that ends with his tournament debut serving as a very (very) big chance. He is the clear class of professional golf as is, and even more so in this field of players looking for playoff positioning. There is only one position on Scheffler's mind and that is first place. Kurt Kitayama (23-1)

Maverick McNealy (24-1)

Hideki Matsuyama (28-1): Quietly was one of the 14 players to make the cut in all four major championships this year, although he was without a true run of contention. Matsuyama is beginning to piece his game together again with back-to-back T14 finishes at the Travelers Championship and The Open. The driver was the main story early in the season as it held him back from winning tournaments, but the club is beginning to cooperate and TPC Twin Cities should serve as a good litmus test given the amount of water in play.

Quietly was one of the 14 players to make the cut in all four major championships this year, although he was without a true run of contention. Matsuyama is beginning to piece his game together again with back-to-back T14 finishes at the Travelers Championship and The Open. The driver was the main story early in the season as it held him back from winning tournaments, but the club is beginning to cooperate and TPC Twin Cities should serve as a good litmus test given the amount of water in play. Tom Kim (29-1)

Keith Mitchell (30-1)

Jake Knapp (34-1): Just has not been the same player since the winter when he was doing everything well and was healthy as can be. Injuries have derailed what seemed to be a transformational year for Knapp and a move to a higher echelon in the professional ranks. Since his return at the U.S. Open, he has played in four tournaments and missed three cuts (the Travelers Championship did not have a cut). The talent level is undeniable, but he has yet to recapture the quality in his game that was there in January and February.

Just has not been the same player since the winter when he was doing everything well and was healthy as can be. Injuries have derailed what seemed to be a transformational year for Knapp and a move to a higher echelon in the professional ranks. Since his return at the U.S. Open, he has played in four tournaments and missed three cuts (the Travelers Championship did not have a cut). The talent level is undeniable, but he has yet to recapture the quality in his game that was there in January and February. Jackson Koivun (36-1): After a missed cut in his professional debut, Koivun kicked off the nerves with a top-10 finish at the ISCO Championship. The inaugural 3M Open crowned a young champion in Matthew Wolff, and Koivun will look to do the same as his putting prowess looked up to snuff in Kentucky. This is another prime opportunity for the former amateur standout to stand out among the pros.

After a missed cut in his professional debut, Koivun kicked off the nerves with a top-10 finish at the ISCO Championship. The inaugural 3M Open crowned a young champion in Matthew Wolff, and Koivun will look to do the same as his putting prowess looked up to snuff in Kentucky. This is another prime opportunity for the former amateur standout to stand out among the pros. Pierceson Coody (41-1)

Jackson Suber (44-1): The T28 at The Open does not tell the tale of his week as Suber was a consistent fixture on the leaderboard at Royal Birkdale only to falter late. This followed up a run of play that has included finishes of fourth-place at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, T4 at the Canadian Open and T6 at the John Deere Classic. He is doing everything well at the moment and is as confident as ever.

2026 3M Open Classic picks



Tom Kim Winner (29-1): A missed cut at The Open put an end to the momentum he has garnered the last couple of months, but it may prove to be valuable given the travel needed to get back to Minnesota. It was a successful overseas trip with his win at the Scottish Open. Kim's iron play has soared past the levels of his early career. Accurate players have fared well at TPC Twin Cities in the past, and Kim is continuing to ooze confidence even with the slight hiccup at Royal Birkdale.

Max Homa Contender (51-1): There's a lot to like in Homa's game. He is taking the good breaks with the bad, accepting all that is thrown his way and striking the ball much better than the spring. Homa comes in with the runner-up result to Chris Gotterup at the John Deere Classic still fresh in his mind and a solid show at The Open where he finished T28. He's a proven winner and has closed tournaments in impressive fashion when he has played himself in the position.

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen Sleeper (66-1): Doesn't get the shine since he is not in signature events, but Neergaard-Petersen was probably the most intriguing DP World Tour graduate at the onset of the season. He struggled to find his footing early, but since he has made seven cuts in a row, including a T9 at last week's Open. The Dane is a terrific driver of the golf ball and has the makeup to fare well in his first stroll around TPC Twin Cities.