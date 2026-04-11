AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Friday evening at the Masters is different from any other day on the property. The setting sun casts long shadows, stale beer reverberates through the corridors and cigar smoke hints at which direction the wind may be blowing. The crusty and crispy descriptions of the golf course seem to intensify as finality hits for half the field. A week that started with hopes and dreams of possibly slipping on a green jacket is met with dejected looks, slumped shoulders and thoughts of what went wrong.

As patrons make their way through the exits, roars offer the possibility of movement unseen. When one bellowed from down below that reached the main leaderboard near the entrance, those heading the opposite direction knew Rory McIlroy was moving in one of his own.

The defending champion, the career grand slam winner, the five-time major holder has opened up a historic gap between himself and the rest of the field. Six strokes up with 36 holes under his belt and with 36 holes to go. The finality that some of his contemporaries were met with on Friday may have been felt by more than those who are just heading home early.

McIlroy's six-shot advantage entering the weekend marks the largest in tournament history. His second nine as the sun was dipping below the Georgia pines on Friday was flat-out ridiculous. Even without the super power of his driver not cooperating -- McIlroy ranks second-to-last in the field in terms of driving accuracy this week -- he strutted as if there was a cape around his neck.

But it was not the power and flying abilities that made him appear to be a superhero. Rather, it was his craftiness, his finesse, his knowledge of Augusta National. McIlroy is experienced enough to know that, once you accelerate, you should keep your foot on the gas and not ease up.

"Don't protect it," McIlroy said. "Go out and play freely, keep swinging. That was a big part of the lesson from the 2011 Masters to the 2011 U.S. Open was don't get protective. Go out there and keep playing, keep trying to make birdies, stay as trusting and as committed as possible."

McIlroy mentioned, when looking back at his 2025 Masters victory, that there was one moment where he felt like he did not play aggressively on Sunday -- the par-5 13th. He dumped his third in Rae's Creek, carded a double bogey, followed it with a bogey on the 14th and let numerous players back in the mix.

That's what can happen around Augusta National when one eases up, no matter their position. It could be the man in first or the one who is just happy to get 36 more holes on the golf course after sneaking through the cutline. No one knows that better than McIlroy, who will surely apply the lessons of his last Masters and hope a more stress-free coronation is in his future on Sunday, even if the path to get there won't be without some rocks in the road.

"I just want to go out and play two good rounds again," McIlroy said. "Obviously, this golf course has certain characteristics that guys can get on runs, guys can make eagles, you hear roars all over the golf course.

"I think the next two days for me is really about focusing on myself. It's hard to avoid those big leaderboards out there, but like I know that I've got a lead. So I don't need to keep checking it all the time. So for me, just really focusing on myself and staying in my own little world out there is the best thing."

History in sight and in the rearview

With a historic margin in hand, McIlroy now has monumental implications in sight. He could become the fourth player to successfully defend his Masters title while tying one of those previous three (Nick Faldo) for most major championships won by a European. There is a bevy of items that he could check off, but those will need to wait until Sunday evening should the opportunity arise.

That history looks forward, but it is the history McIlroy has already made that informs what may have occurred Friday. The way in which McIlroy summited to the top of the leaderboard in 2025 feels awfully similar outside of the big mistakes (i.e. the double bogeys Jack Nicklaus told him to stop making). It is hard to forget that McIlroy carded a record four double bogeys en route to his victory last year, a win he credited to a 14-hole stretch between Friday and Saturday.

Those seven holes on this Friday consisted of six birdies. Those seven holes on Saturday? Well, we will have to wait and see.

"I talked last year about how I really won the tournament in a 14-hole stretch, the second nine on Friday and the first five holes on Saturday," McIlroy said. "Yeah, I knew I had some chances coming in when I was standing on the 12th tee, but I didn't think I'd birdie 6 of the last 7.

"It just shows what you can do around here. ... Even though I haven't played tournament golf, I feel like being up here a lot and playing, I've prepared as well for this Masters as any other that I've played. I think all that work around the greens over the last three weeks has certainly paid off over the last two days."

Captain America

Sam Burns played a spectacular round to keep his Masters chances alive after it appeared to be getting away from him, and he will be the one to play alongside McIlroy on Moving Day, but you can't look at this first page of this leaderboard and not think about Patrick Reed.

Captain America, the 2018 Masters champion, the man who has been globetrotting on the DP World Tour, would have been in that final pairing alongside McIlroy if not for a bogey on his final hole. Duelling 69s have the right-hander at 6 under and within earshot of a man with whom he has plenty of history.

The past includes not just that Sunday singles match in the 2016 Ryder Cup, but so much more. There was the date in the final round at the 2018 Masters where Reed got the better of McIlroy. More recently, there was a subpoena served to the Northern Irishman around the holidays in 2023 and a flick of a tee towards him on the driving range in Dubai.

Last year, McIlroy's adversary was Bryson DeChambeau. If Reed plays his cards right on Saturday and can bite a chunk out of Rory's lead heading into Sunday, he will relish the opportunity to deny the man the chance at going back-to-back, and his game is sharp enough and witty enough to do so if the stars align.

"After winning in '18, at that point, I definitely felt like I had always wanted to put it on a second time," Reed said. "I think the biggest thing really is you always dream as a golfer to go out and try to win the green jacket. As players and as professional golfers, you always have to believe in yourself that you can.

"Until you do, you always have that just little voice of doubt in the back of your mind. Now I was able to close out in '18 and give myself some good opportunities since then. Hopefully, we can go ahead and get my second one."

A Masters rarity

Only three times in the last 30 years has someone hit all 18 greens in regulation at Augusta National, the most recent coming on Friday. Tyrrell Hatton, a man who has had a mixed relationship with this golf course, was perfect with his irons and set up 18 different looks for birdie.

The Englishman converted seven of them, and although a three-putt bogey on the last may have soured his dinner plans, his performance was a masterclass in angles -- and oddly enough in the context of Hatton -- temperament.

"I feel like the course this morning, the greens … were softer than where they were at the end of yesterday's round," Hatton said. "I imagine the guys this afternoon or playing all afternoon, it's only going to get firmer and faster to a point of, I guess, what we experienced yesterday.

"So I guess I made the most of the greens being a little bit softer this morning. Yes, I gave myself lots of opportunities. I would have liked to have seen more putts go in. I don't feel like I actually holed that many putts, certainly outside sort of 7-8 feet."

A Scheffler rarity

For only the third time in his 26 rounds at Augusta National, Scottie Scheffler signed for a score higher than 72. Posting an over-par performance is a rarity any week for Scheffler and even more so on these grounds, where he has been just about flawless in his seven trips. The result was a 2-over 74, which positions Scheffler at the same place where he began the week: even par.

So, where did it go wrong for Scheffler on Friday? The easy answer is his inability to take care of scoring chances. Scheffler played the par 5s in 1 over, but the score only tells so much of the story. He was greenside in a perfect position on No. 2 and hit one of his worst pitches of the week. A similar story unfolded on the short par-4 3rd.

On the second nine, Scheffler split the fairways on both Nos. 13 and 15. On both holes, he found the water with his second shots, leading to a pair of bogeys. The fix will be easy for Scheffler over the weekend, but it appears to be too little too late.

"I would like to hole a few more putts," Scheffler said. "I felt like it was rolling nice today, but … balls just weren't dropping. Maybe my reads were a little bit off. I felt like I was starting online, could have been sped on a couple of putts, but overall today, I felt like I definitely played better than my score. It was frustrating to get it back to even, have a couple of par 5s in front of me, and then not do many things I felt wrong and wasn't able to convert, really basically, anything coming down the stretch."

Ryder Cup Europe

As Justin Rose and McIlroy were duking it out down the stretch and ultimately in a playoff in 2025, Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood sat in the clubhouse eating and drinking with their families and took in the action on television. They watched as two of their closest friends in golf pitted themselves against one another.

Now, they join the fight.

Lowry, Fleetwood and Rose all sit at 5 under and a touchdown and extra point behind their fellow European. Fleetwood put two eagles on his card, while Lowry went around Augusta National without a dropped shot on Friday. Rose, meanwhile, continued his professional, steady play around these parts and reached 5 under after birdies on Nos. 9-11. With a couple of par 3s playing easy and two reachable par 5s, Rose settled on that number in a stretch we may look back on as the one that defined this tournament.

A quick switch

Brooks Koepka has experienced a topsy-turvy type of tournament, which is hard to do when playing alongside Rose and Jordan Spieth. The five-time major champion stands at 3 under after carding 11 birdies and eight bogeys across his first 36 holes. He drove the ball poorly on Thursday, but he noted that a quick switch in his driver setting was to blame.

"I just drove it better," Koepka said. "Some of my settings on the driver switched if A1 to B1. No one noticed it. Switching back to A1, which is what we usually had it and just driving it better."

How can that happen, let alone in a major championship? Well, it did. Koepka looked better after turning the driver back to the original settings, but it proved even a five-time major champion like him, who employs a simple point and shoot attitude towards golf (that's a compliment, by the way), can overlook something.